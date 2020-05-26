Car keys and phones robbed in Clane burglary
Three sets of car keys were robbed during a burglary at a premises in Clane.
Also taken were two mobile phones, iPhone 8 models, along with a wallet containing a bank card, a driving licence and a small amount of cash.
The incident happened at Meadow Court between 11pm on May 16 and 7am on May 17.
The stolen items were left on a counter top in the kitchen.
It’s believed the house front door was closed, but not locked.
