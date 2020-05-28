Deaths in Co Kildare - May 28, 2020

Catherine (Kay) Wright (née Marron), Naas / Sallins

May 27. Peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Catherine (Kay), beloved wife of the late Raymond and dear sister of the late Mona, Jimmy and Neal; Sadly missed by her loving, sisters-in-law Alice and Maureen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great grandnieces, relatives and friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Friday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

Loretta Kennedy (née Fitzsimons), 13 Parkmore Terrace, Gowran, Kilkenny / Carbury

May 27, Peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family and her sister Carol who has been by her side to the end, Loretta, beloved wife of Bernard (Barney) and much loved mother of Victoria, sadly missed by her husband and daughter, mother Nancy, sisters Carol, Janet and Mary, brothers Jim and Paddy, Victoria's partner Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Loretta's family would like to thank in a special way Elaine (Public Health Nurse), Catriona and Imelda (Home Care Team) and Rosie (Occupational Therapist) for the care shown to Loretta and to them. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place in the coming days. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Loretta's family can do so below at RIP.ie. The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.