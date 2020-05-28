It will be sunny and warm across County Kildare all day

The sun will shine all day today across most parets of County Kildare with an average top temperature of 23 degrees centigrade.

However, Met Eireann also says it will be a little cooler on eastern and southern coasts due to an onshore breeze. Southeasterly winds will be light to moderate generally, but fresh on the southwest coast later.

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells and light to moderate southeasterly winds, fresh along southwest and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, mildest in the west and north.