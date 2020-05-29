New facilities in the pipeline for Kilcock sports club

New facilities are in the pipeline for a sports club in County Kildare.

The North Kildare Club wanted to build an all weather three metre wide walkway surrounding the grass playing pitches.

Although primarily associated with rugby the club also hosts cricket, hockey and tennis

The all weather walkway will be linked to the clubhouse and will include lighting along the perimeter edges, which will be used to facilitate training and walking in the hours of darkness.

The application, made to Kildare County Council, also includes an extension to the existing multi-purpose all weather training pitch and this will include new lighting columns.

New three metre wide tarmacadam surface “driving strips” are also envisaged in the plans.

Anybody interested in making a submission must do so by June 16 and KCC is due to make a decision on the application by July 7.