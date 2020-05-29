Firefighters tackle blaze on bogland and forestry in west Kildare

Firefighters and landowners are at the scene of blaze affecting bogland and forestry at Hortland, Donadea.

The County Kildare fire service is tackling the fire and Kildare County Council says local farmers are providing expertise and machinery.

Coillte has arranged helicopter support to provide water drops on the forestry areas.

The Air Corps provided over 40 water drops from helicopters at a separate fire near Killina recently.

The fire is close to the long established Irish Industrial Explosives facility. IIE is based at Colangh, Enfield, Co Meath and provides explosives to Irish mining, quarrying and civil engineering.

In a statement Kildare County Council said this site is being monitored “on an ongoing basis with the operator.”

It added: “There is no immediate risk to the site from the fire and we will continue to be vigilant in this regard.”

KCC also said some concerns have been raised locally about the fire service not being on the bog at night.

However “bogs are dangerous places especially in fire conditions (and) for their safety our firefighters do not actively firefight on bogs during darkness.”

Residents concerned about their properties during darkness should call 999 or 112 and “we will respond to protect life and property.”