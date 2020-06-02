No patients are awaiting treatment on trolleys today at Naas Hospital

There are no patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today.

Measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in a slight increase in the number of people attending hospitals around Ireland with issues other than the coronavirus.

There are seven patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital today and there are five at St Vincent's Hospital, also in Dublin, having come in via the accident and emergency department.

There are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is two.