Deaths in Co Kildare - June 4, 2020

Josephine (Josie) Whelton (née Dunne), 6 Sean Treacy Ave., Thurles, Tipperary / Rathangan

June 2. Formerly The Courthouse, Rathangan, Co. Kildare. Josie in her 94th year, in the wonderful care of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her husband Tim, her daughter Kathleen and her sons Seamus and Michael. Josie will be sadly missed by her loving sons Ted, Noel and Ger, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Maura and Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government guidelines a private family Mass will take place in The Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday, 5th June, at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie. Condolences can be left on the section at the end of this notice.

William (Billy) Ryan (Snr.), Lakelands, Naas, Kildare

June 3. Beloved husband of the late Helen and father of Bill, Anne, David, Mary and the late Adele. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Annette and Kay, brother Charlie, daughter-in-law Maria, sons-in-law Gerard and Chris, grandchildren Andrew, Aoife, Alison and Claire, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

Brendan Kelly, Aghakilmore, kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Kildare Town

June 3. Formerly of Beechpark, Kildare Town. Peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jennifer (nee Moran), son Christopher and daughter Samantha, son-in-law Dan, brothers Sean, Joseph and David, sisters Grace, Ann and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with HSE and government advice, Brendan's Funeral Service at 11 o'clock on Friday (5th June), in Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge will be private with private burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.