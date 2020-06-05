Deaths in Co Kildare - June 5, 2020

Jenny Buckley (née McLavin), Cedarwood Park, Newbridge / Kildare Town

June 2. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Caroline & Bettina, sons Liam (Bill), Kenneth, Kieran & Fintan, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Mary & Angela, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below.

The funeral cortege will be passing Rowanville Park on the way to Jenny's funeral mass which is at the Carmelite Friary Church, Kildare Town today Friday at 11am.

Michael Tobin, Cedarwood Park, Morristown, Newbridge and formerly of O'Higgins Terrace, Curragh Camp.

June 4 Son of the late Bridie and Wally. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Suncroft Lodge nursing home. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Walter, Sean and Gerard, Sister Pauline, sisters in law Carolyn and Mary, brother-in-law Fred, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private immediate family only funeral will take place.

The Funeral Mass for Michael (RIP) will be live streamed on Saturday at 11 o'clock on the Dominican college Webcam at this address; http://dominicansnewbridge.ie/

Carol Sully (née Broe), Grangemore, Brannockstown, Kilcullen

June 4. Peacefully, at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughters Rachel and Hazel, brother Donal, son-in-law P.J., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, granddaughter Mia, grandsons Brandon and Jake, nieces, nephews, neighbours, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart & St Brigid, Kilcullen, on Saturday morning at 10am. Regrettably, in accordance with current guidelines regarding public restrictions, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have like to have attended but cannot due to restrictions, may leave a message for Carol's family in the condolence book below. Carol's funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Kilcullen parish website www.mcnmedia.tv.