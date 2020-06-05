A mixed bag of weather for County Kildare today

Met Eireann says there will be sunhsine and showers in County Kildare today.

It will also cool and increasingly blustery today. Some showers will be heavy and possibly thundery with a risk of hail. Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees in Ulster and north Connacht, 13 to 16 degrees elsewhere. Winds mostly moderate to fresh northwesterly, but strong on exposed coasts, especially on Connacht and Ulster coasts.

Tonight it will become cloudy in the north ahead of rain moving in. The rain will become widespread through Ulster, north Connacht and north Leinster. Holding mostly dry further south with cloud increasing towards dawn. Cold with lows of 4 to 7 degrees in a fresh to strong northwesterly wind, with gales developing on northern and northwestern coasts.