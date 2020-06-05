There were 25 drugs related incidents in Naas last weekend

There were a total of 25 drug related incidents in the greater Naas area over the June bank holiday weekend.

Most of them related to searches but there also incidents of driving while under influence the of drugs.

By comparison there wasn’t a single drink driving case in the area over the same period.

Read more County Kildare news

During that weekend a female motorist stopped for speeding on the M7 subsequently failed a drug test.

Another drive, stopped in Clane, also failed a drug test.

A third driver who came to the attention of the gardaí at The Maudlings, Naas, was tested for drugs and failed.

All three had consumed cocaine.

Separately, Naas gardaí conducted searches of 22 people in the Naas area.

In some instances those searched were believed to have used drugs previously.

“Drugs are a big problem in the area; there is a lot of it going on.” a garda representative said.