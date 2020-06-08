Three Bank of Ireland branches in Kildare to reopen

Bank of Ireland is to re-open three branches in Co Kildare that it closed at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kilcullen, Leixlip and Monasterevin branches will re-open on Monday, June 29 from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

The branches will offer advice and self service banking.

The bank had closed the branches to "respond to a significant shift in how customers are banking and support social distancing requirements."

Bank of Ireland said modifications will be made to allow for social distancing and the protection of customers and colleagues in branch.

Branches in colleges, hospitals and airports will remain closed.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of Retail Ireland at Bank of Ireland, commented: “We have been monitoring and adapting our operations throughout COVID-19 to reflect customer demand and public health advice. As the economy starts to reopen, which is critically important for families and businesses across Ireland, we are updating our operations over the coming weeks.

“In line with Phase 3, we will reopen most closed branches from 29 June, while making changes to ensure that social distancing can be maintained for the safety of our customers and colleagues. ATM services will also return to full operations. We will also continue to offer all of our dedicated COVID-19 services for customers requiring specific support, including personal customers and businesses.

“As a leading lender to Irish businesses, and the largest lender to the agri sector, supporting our small business customers is a top priority for Bank of Ireland. As well as payment breaks and other support for customers, we are fast-tracking payments to our SME suppliers for the remainder of 2020 to help ease the cash flow pressures on businesses.

“We continue to see steady demand for support from our SME customers, as well as increasing enquires about the State supports which are planned to be introduced. As businesses start to reopen they are keen to access these supports. We are preparing our operations and resources to ensure that as soon as the full range of State supports are ready to be rolled out we can process applications for customers without delay. We stand ready to play our part in supporting businesses across Ireland as they reopen.”