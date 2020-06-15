County Kildare will be dry and sunny all day today

It's set to be dry and sunny all day today in County Kildare.

Met Eireann is forecasting a dry and mostly sunny start today with mist and fog in the northwest soon lifting. Showers will develop by lunchtime and will be heavy and thundery at times, bringing a chance of localized flooding. Showers will be most frequent over the midlands and north, and later in the west. Highest temperatures between 20 and 23 degrees, a little cooler along coasts.

Tonight will be mainly dry for much of the country with showers dying out. Mist and fog patches will develop in light variable or northerly breezes. Towards morning showers will move on to the southeast coast. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.