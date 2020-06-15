Straffan woman raises money for drought-hit Kenya

Straffan woman Dee Huddleston has been walking around her village each evening carrying two buckets of water to raise funds for international development agency Christian Aid Ireland.

She has been walking 5kms at a time to raise more than €3,500.

Dee’s sponsored challenge was inspired by widowed Kenyan grandmother Rose Jonathan, 67, who walks for six hours a day to fetch water for her family.

Rose has been looking after her six grandchildren alone since her daughters moved away for work. Mrs Huddleston, a member of Straffan Church of Ireland, joined Christian Aid Ireland staff in 2019 after many years volunteering.

Worsening weather caused by climate change has brought drought and hunger to Kitui, Kenya. The rains have failed which means Rose and others in her village must walk long distances each day to collect water. Dee Huddleston said: “I wanted to raise awareness of the reality facing many across the world. I think most people would be appalled to think of a pensioner carrying heavy buckets of water such distances each day.”