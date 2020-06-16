Traffic flow through Naas "must be restricted" because of Covid-19
Virus
Poplar Square, Naas, in mid-March. Image James Durney
A call has been made to curtail traffic flow through Naas.
Most of the councillors representing the Naas area want Kildare County Council to "urgently consider proposals to restrict traffic through Naas."
They say this would allow businesses affected by the coronavirus social distancing restrictions to access more public realm spaces outside their premises.
