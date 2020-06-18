Judge criticises Director of Public Prosecutions office

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions has come under fire from Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Referring to withdrawal of a number of allegations against a man who appeared before Naas District Court today, Judge Zaidan described the move as “insulting”.

The defendant is now facing three allegations of theft from a vehicle.

The court heard that while the man is presumed innocent of these allegations, he has over 100 previous convictions for similar offences.

Judge Zaidan asked what kind of message is being sent to the public by a decision to withdraw some of the allegations in the case.

“I have a duty not just to the defendant but to the public. How can the DPP think that breaking into cars with his history is a minor allegation ?,” he asked.

Judge Zaidan said that while it may be argued that the value of items taken is low, this is only one factor to be taken into account.

He said it is important to consider other issues such as the psychological impact of crime on the victims of crime.

Defending solicitor David Gibbons sought to have the matter struck out, pointing out that the defendant has been in custody for ten weeks and a book of evidence is not yet available.

Judge Zaidan said he would refuse to grant bail. He adjourned the case until July 2 for the preparation of the book of evidence. He added that if the document is not available on that date, he would want to know the reasons why.