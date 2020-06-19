Tyres valued at €6,000 stolen in Naas

A quantity of tyres, valued at €6,000, were stolen from a Naas business.

The tyres were removed from Healy Tyres at the Monread business park, off Monread Road.

It’s believed the culprits entered the premises by climbing over a rear wall.

The incident occurred between 10pm on June 9 and 2.38am on June 10.

“This was a well organised crime, they made trips in and out of the premises to take the tyres,” a garda said.