More jobs to be created as Naas tech company relocates

A Naas-based high tech firm is moving to a new address and will create new jobs.

Classic Technology is an accredited calibration laboratory based at the M7 business park in Newhall and it is planning a move to new premises at Millennium Park, Naas.

It was founded by Naas man Bill Kinsella in 1997.

The enterprise specialises in the supply and calibration of pressure, temperature, electrical, mass and humidity instrumentation.

Classic Technology predominantly interacts with the regulated industries in Ireland such as pharma, medical device, aerospace and food & beverage.

Patrick Kinsella of Classic Technology, who has worked there since 2006 and was previously an instrument engineer in the pharmaceutical industry, says CT is looking forward to the move.

“We have been in the M7 business park since 2011 but have simply outgrown the unit. We were previously located in Johnstown where we started our laboratory but quickly outgrew that premises also,” he said.

He added: “The new proposed facility will give us the room required to expand into new parameters and to further our product offerings.”

The company currently employs 17 people but it’s expected that this will be increased with the recruitment of seven engineers to work in Millennium Park.