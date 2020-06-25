Deaths in Co Kildare - June 25, 2020

Dermot Byrne, Oldtown, Celbridge / Rathdrum, Wicklow

June 21. Peacefully in the loving care of St. Colman's Nursing Home, Rathdrum. Sadly missed by his sisters Elsie and Marian, extended family, relatives and friends.

Louise (Lou) Gibson, Celbridge

June 24. Dearly loved darling daughter of Shirley and George. Dear sister of Saidhbhin and Samuel, sister-in-law of Wezi. Sadly missed by her many caring friends by Liz, Rhoda, Hilary, Arthur and relatives. A private family cermony has taken place. Our treasured memories of Louise will remain with us forever. She is a loss to the animal kingdom. A wonderful person whose bright light touched everyone she met. Donations through Persse Funeral Directors (Kildare Town) for animal charites (including Cats Aid) and Pieta House.