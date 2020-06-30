Deaths in Co Kildare - June 30, 2020

Henry (Harry) Noonan, Clownings, Newbridge

June 28. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital, with his family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brothers Peter, Michael, Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Due to government advice on public gatherings a private family funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 o’clock in St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge. For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.