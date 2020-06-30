Appeal for information after pet dog is stolen outside Naas

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a small dog in the Naas area.

The pet, a pug x chihuahua (a cross between the pug and chihuahua breeds), was stolen in Castlekealy, Caragh.

According to the gardaí, the dog was taken from the area between 11.30pm on June 27 and 9.50am on June 28.

It's the latest in a series of reported incidents of dog thefts.

The dog has black colouring and is valued at €400.

It’s understood that a red Ford Transit van was seen in the area around that time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Naas garda station (phone 884300).