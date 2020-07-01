Alleged child anal rape accused appears in Naas Courthouse

A man being prosecuted for the alleged anal rape of a child appeared at Naas District Court today (July 1).

The man faces allegations of one count of rape and five counts of sexual assault.

Read more County Kildare news

It was alleged in court that the two male victims are related to the defendant by marriage.

Det Gda Enda Coleman said that when charged the defendant replied “I did not do them” to the six charges.

The allegations are said to have taken place on dates in 1996, 2001 and 2002 - between June 1, 1996 and June 13, 2002.

The case was adjourned until October 14.

The defendant’s bail conditions include residing at the address on the court documents, signing on weekly at a named garda station and that he make no contact with the alleged victims or other State witnesses.

If the defendant accidentally comes into contact with the alleged victims, he must leave the vicinity.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions has indicated that the issue will be tried before the Central Criminal Court.