Deaths in Co Kildare - July 3, 2020

Breda McGrath (née Kelly), Richardstown, Kildangan, Monasterevin, / Nurney

July 2. Formerly of Mylerstown, Nurney, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughter Colette, son Declan, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private repose will take place at her daughter Colette's residence. A private funeral mass will take place on Saturday, 4th July, at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady of Victories, Kildangan. A private burial will take place afterwards in Nurney Cemetery. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy may do so on RIP.ie

Winifred (Win) Hassett (née Madden), Loughbollard, Clane

July 1. Peacefully at Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved mother of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Lorcan, children Eamonn, Deirdre, Eoin and Úna, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Mike, Martin and Tony, her seven grandchildren, sisters Mary, Bridie and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her wonderful carers. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a family funeral will take place for Win. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions on public gatherings are invited to leave a personal message for the family below. Win's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/. Win's Funeral Cortége will leave Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Saturday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Nancy Fitzsimons (née Murrin), Lough-na-Cush, Carbury

July 2. In her 90th year, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late James and mother of the late Loretta (Kennedy). Deeply regretted by her loving family; Paddy, Mary, Carol, Janet and Jim, brother Liam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn. Its suggested to use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Mary Cannon, Athy / Newport, Mayo

July 1. Formerly of Tiernaur, Newport, Co. Mayo. Predeceased by her parents and brother Hugh. Deeply regretted by her brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral mass on Sunday in St. Brendan's Church, Tiernaur at 11.30 o'clock with burial afterwards in Killeen Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines Mary's funeral will be confined to family members only. Enquiries to Grealis's Funeral Directors, Mulranny.

Richard (Richie) Brennan, Naas / Harold's Cross, Dublin

July 1, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Beaumont Hospital, Richard (Richie), beloved husband of Celine and dear father of Josh, Aoife and Finn; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Mark, sister Yvonne, mother-in-law Ann, brothers-in-law John, Tom and Richard, sisters-in-law Karen and Debs, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ on Saturday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.