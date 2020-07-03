A dull and at times wet day for County Kildare

Met Eireann is predicting a cloudy and breezy day today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, the low cloud will make it misty over the hills and at the coasts and the rain will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds, easing a little later in the day.

There'll be further patchy rain overnight, mostly in the north and west, with drier spells in the southeast. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, winds will be light variable in the north, becoming moderate southwest, occasionally fresh, elsewhere.