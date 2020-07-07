Housing is being provided for special categories of people

Kildare County Council says it is working to deliver houses for special categories of applicants including the elderly, homeless people (including care leavers) as well as those affected by the decongregation of people in institutional settings.

Some units are planned on the Dominican lands at Athy as well as 24 units at a former ESB site in Leixlip - both for elderly housing. Three bed spaces will be provided through KARA at Craddockstown Naas.

The Camphill community will provide four units in Kilcullen under the disability heading and a dozen units are planned in Naas for care leavers.