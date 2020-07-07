Plans for electric trains in County Kildare

A working group is to be set up to brief Kildare County Council on the planned electrification of the DART transport system on the Maynooth and Kildare lines.

At a KCC meeting on June 26, councillors heard that Iarnrod Eireann have requested the setting of the working group consisting of KCC and IE staff to brief KCC staff on progress.

Green Party councillor Peter Hamilton sought clarification on the latest “planning and dates for the next steps of the electrification of the Leixlip-Maynooth and dhe lines serving Celbridge, Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare.