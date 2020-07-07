Kildare councillor says social distancing markers "not practical"

It’s not practical to paint social distancing markers at road junctions.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer made a request for Kildare County Council to consider providing footpath markings at pedestrian controlled crossings “while waiting for the lights to change.”

She believes the markers should be provided at some locations in Newbridge.

Cllr O’Dwyer said this would enable social distancing to be observed.

But KCC official Tadhg McDonnell said this would not be practicable.

He also pointed out that Government advised relating to social distancing stresses the importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and this Cannot be overstated at this crucial pointin the pandemic.”

The advice stresses also handwashing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings.