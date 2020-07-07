County Kildare wildlife habitats must be protected

Measures are in place to protect wildlife habitats as new developments are built across County Kildare.

Cllr Vanessa Liston sought information about new measures to ensure the highest standards are set for environmental protection.

According to Kildare County council each application is subject to a habitats assessment as well as an environmental impact assessment. KCC also says that while permitting developments has the potential to impact existing habitats and to create new habitats, environmental protection and biodiversity will be contribute o be core consideration in the planning function.