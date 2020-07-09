Deaths in Co Kildare - July 9, 2020

Savannah Muller, Monasterevin.

July 6. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken and ever loving family. Fly Into Waiting Arms. Removal on Friday 10th July arriving SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Evin's Cemetery Monasterevin. Due to the Covid 19 Directive the Church is Limited to 80 people and social distancing in place outside the Church and in the Cemetery.House Private Please.

Mandy Hamill (née McEvoy), Silverbrook, Mountmellick, Laois / Kildare Town

July 6. Daughter of the late Stephen McEvoy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Des, daughters Naomi, Hailey and Katelin, grandchildren Katie, Jessica and Thomas, mother Ann, son-in-law Tom, brother Mackie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday with prayers both nights at 7pm. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Friday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11:45am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 12 midday. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2pm.

Anne Foley (née Egan), Leinster St., Athy

July 7. Predeceased by her husband Jack, much loved mother of Sean. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home Thursday, 9th July, from 5pm to 7pm. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to 95 people. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/ on Friday, 10th July, at 11am, internment afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal message in the condolences section below.

Alan Donohoe, Church View, Kilmeague / Robertstown

July 8. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving wife Claire, sons Dylan and Keith, granddaughter Hallie, daughters-in-law Vanessa and Chloe, dad Stephen, brother Anthony, sisters Stephanie, Moira, Fran and Kate, sister-in-law Phyllis, brothers-in-law Colm, Mark and P, parents-in-law Ann and PJ, cousin Clive, the extended O'Neill and Donohoe families, relatives neighbours, friends and balladeers. Reposing at his residence from 4 pm on Thursday and Friday with prayers both nights 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "the Mater foundation.