A good day (and weekend) ahead for County Kildare on the weather front

Met Eireann is forcasting a mostly dry and sometimes sunny weather for the weekend.

It will be mostly dry today with sunny spells. There'll be isolated showers, mostly over Ulster this morning and along western coastal counties, with just one or two through the midlands. Cool for this time of year with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Mostly dry with long clear spells tonight with just isolated showers in the northwest at first. A cold night for early July with lowest temperatures of just 5 to 9 degrees. Winds will be light, allowing mist and fog to form, especially in the southern half of the country where temperatures will be lowest.