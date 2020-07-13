Woman covered up an assault on her carried out by husband

A woman who was assaulted by her husband told staff at a hospital accident and emergency department she had slipped on the bathroom floor.

The woman said she is in fear of her husband and cannot sleep properly but she also asked that he not be arrested.

During a hearing for an emergency protection order requested by the woman at Naas District Court on June 24, Judge Desmond Zaidan said she was making excuses for her husband and this is classic victim behaviour.

The Asian woman, who came to Ireland over a decade ago, married in her native country.

She said her husband is aggressive, violent and shouts.

“It’s been going on for the last two years. I live under threat,” she said.

She added that he has hit her many times in the head “very badly.”

She added she is alone in Ireland with no job and added “I don’t want my kids to be homeless,” and her husband had called her a useless woman. She said the Muslim faith takes an adverse view of family break-ups.

The court heard that she is going to college to get a job.

Judge Zaidan said he would grant the order and assigned a solicitor on free legal aid to her case.

He asked the gardai to serve the order on the husband and to do so discreetly, sending a plain clothes officer to the family home.

He told the woman she was right to come to court because he’s setting a bad example for their boys “who will think it’s ok to behave like this.”

Judge Zaidan added: “You're doing enough to keep your family together. You feel trapped and you have nobody to turn to. If he breaks the order he will be charged and I won’t hesitate to put him into prison.” He also advised her to contact Teach Tearmainn, which provides support for the victims of domestic violence or abuse.

The case was adjourned.