Deaths in Co Kildare - July 16, 2020

Ann Elizabeth (Betty) Shanahan (née Fahy), Ordnance Survey, Phoenix Park, Dublin / Waterford / Maynooth

July 15. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, beloved wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving son Ted, daughters Noreen, Deirdre & Ann, sons-in-law Willie, Brian & David, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren Stephanie, Fiona, Luke & Eoin, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a family funeral will take place in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth on Friday at 11am. You can view the livestream of the Mass at 11am on Friday morning by going to www.maynoothparish.org.

Martin Ryan, Celbridge / Drimnagh, Dublin

July 14. Peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic after a short illness surrounded by his family. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Sheila, son Brian, daughters Veronica, Anita and Susanne, sister Sheila and brother Sean, grandchildren Emma, Kellie, Louis, Leon, Darragh, Leah, Nicole, Josh, Saoirse, Evan, Danny, Cian, Ollie & Alex (& Angel Nathan), Great Grandchildren Rian & Ethan, sons-in-law Aidan, Michael & Ben, daughter-in-law Jane and extended family past and present and friends. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Celbridge on Friday, 17th July, at 6pm to 8pm, with strict social distancing measures in place. Martin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed remotely by webcam on Saturday, 18th July, at 12:30pm by following this link - https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Foundation or NCBI.

Joseph (Joe Bocky) Phillips, 3 Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy

July 14 Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Loreto, son Joe, daughter Coady, brother John, sisters Loreto, Aisleen and June, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Josephine McLoughlin, Clongorey, Newbridge

July 15. Suddenly at her home. Josephine, mother of the late Gerard; sadly missed by her loving husband James, son Seamus, granddaughter Eilis, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will be held due to government advice on public gatherings. Reposing for family and close friends on Friday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to Barrettstown Cemetery, Barrettstown. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, can watch the funeral on the Parish webcam: Newbridge Parish webcam.

Annie (Nancy) Bowler (née Cross), Grangeclare, Kilmeague, Naas

July 14 Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bob, daughters Patricia and Jacqueline, grandchildren Sasha, Mikaela and Lee, great-granddaughter Aoife, sisters Sheila, Bridie, Kate and Chrissy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5 pm on Thursday with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass 11 am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral. House private please.

Florence (Florrie) Sutton (née Smullen), Ballinakill, Broadford

July 15. Peacefully, at Scanta Nursing Home. Loving wife of the late Anthony and mother of the late Alex (Alli). Deeply regretted by her loving family, Vincent, Mary and Gerard, sisters Annie Quinlan and Nora Cummins, son in law Kevin, daughter in law Aideen, grandchildren Ashling, Sinead and Ronan, nieces, nephews, realtives and friends. Florrie will be reposing at Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home, Derrinturn, Carbury (W91 X2NO), on Friday, July 17th, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Broadford, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like to invite people to light a candle at 11am on Saturday in memory of Florrie. The family wish to thank the management and staff of Scanta Maria Nursing Home for the exceptional care that was given to Florrie.

Those who would have liked to attend a funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie.