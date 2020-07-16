County Kildare's weather outlook is a little better for next week

An improvement is forecast for County Kildare's weather.

Met Eireann says it will be generally cloudy and misty this morning with patches of drizzle, mostly in Atlantic coastal counties. Remaining cloudy this afternoon along the Atlantic seaboard with patchy drizzle but dry elsewhere with sunny spells developing, especially in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in Ulster and Connacht and 18 to 22 degrees in Leinster and Munster in moderate westerly breezes.

Read more County Kildare news

Tonight will be humid and mostly cloudy with mist and fog developing. Patchy light rain and drizzle in the north and northwest will become more persistent and heavier towards morning but remaining dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Tomorrow, Friday, rain in the northwest will gradually extend southeastwards during the day, holding dry in the southeast till evening with some hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees generally but warmer in east Munster and Leinster with 18 to 22 degrees. Winds will be moderate and southwesterly in direction but fresher on southern coasts.

However the early says of next week will be dry and sunny.