Keep dogs out of Naas cemetery

Dogs should be banned from St Corban's cemetery in Naas.

There has also been a call for dog owners to keep their animals on leads when visiting the lakes area in the town.

Local councillor Seamie Moore wants Kildare County Council to "position multiples public notices" in the cemetery and near the lakes.

He says these notices should prohibit dogs in the cemetery and the walking of dogs in the lakes area "unless they are on a lead."