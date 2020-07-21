Take away food bought in Naas could be traced to you

Food purchased at take away premises in Naas could be traced back to the owner.

A local politician has asked Kildare County Council to encourage fast food enterprises to take steps to prevent dumping.

Cllr Evie Sammon wants to know if KCC has "explored the possibility" of encouraging take away businesses in the Naas area "to write car registrations or the names of customers on packaging to discourage dumping."