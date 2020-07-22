It's going to be wet across County Kildare for next couple of days

There's little sign just yet that County Kildare's summer is to take off.

Met Eireann says it will be mostly cloudy, humid and breezy today with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, dry and bright spells will occur also, the best of these across southern counties. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes, fresh at times near coasts.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will become more persistent for a time tonight. Mist patches will form too in the mainly light westerly breezes. Mild and humid with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.

Looking further ahead Damp, cloudy and misty in many areas to begin tomorrow, Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will turn drier and brighter as the day progresses, with some sunny spells developing during the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.