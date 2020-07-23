After a damp start it's going to be dry across County Kildare

Met Eireann says that the rain, which will be moderate or heavy at times – particularly in north Leinster and east Ulster – will gradually clear east this morning. It will be cloudy with mist and patchy drizzle elsewhere . It will turn drier and brighter as the day goes on. Some sunny spells will develop through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees, warmest along the south coast with light west to northwest breezes.

Read more County Kildare news

Tonight will be mostly dry and cloudy with just patchy coastal drizzle at times. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light westerly or variable breezes.