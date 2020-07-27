Deaths in Co Kildare - July 27, 2020

Daniel (Dan) O'Connell, Blackhall, Clane / Glenbeigh, Kerry

July 24. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Philomena (Phil), brothers John, Michael and Denis, son-in-law Brendan Redmond and grandson Gavin Redmond. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Donal and Ronan, daughters Miriam Redmond, Anne Lyons and Avril Hand, sister Mary, brother Paddy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings a funeral mass for family and close friends (max 50 persons) will take place. Removal from Daniel's residence on Monday at 11:30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. House private on Monday please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas Hospital. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting condolences at RIP.ie Daniels funeral mass can be viewed on Monday at 12 noon at https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/.

Christina Hurley (née Elders), Celbridge

July 7. Peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia, U.S.A. Christina, beloved wife of the late Michael and dear mother of James, Damian, and Christine and devoted grandmother to Erin, Ronan, Tara, Mikailee, Fiona, Walter Jr, and Christopher. Great grandmother to Liam. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law (Walter), daughters-in-law (Bernadette and Joan), grand daughters-in-law (Louisa, Darien and Sara), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Christina’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link below on Monday 27th. July 2020 at 11.00 am. https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Rose Mc Cormack (née Grace), Coill Dubh, Kildare

July 24. Formerly of Brockagh, Robertstown. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, son Thomas, daughter Vera, daughter in law Gillian, grandchildren Amber, Nathan, Christian, Annabel and George, relatives and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral mass for family and close friends (max 50 persons) will take place. Removal from Rose's residence on Sunday at 6:30pm to Christ the King Church, Cooleragh arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting condolences at RIP.ie. Rose's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 11am at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh.

Denis Lawlor, Fassaugh, Monasterevin

July 24 Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late Carmel. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Bridget and Denise, grandchildren Tasha and Darren, son-in-law Brian, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.Removal on Monday arriving Our Lady Of Victories Church Kildangan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ballybracken Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Church and at the Cemetery. You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book at RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this difficult and sad time.

Niamh McCartan (née Kennedy), Clongowney, Old Dublin Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Naas / Ballymahon, Longford

July 25. In her 97th year. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and son Philip. Dearly loved mother of Carole, Pat, Jim, Paul and Niamh óg, she will be deeply missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Phil, Bernie and Sr. Vianney, sister-in-law Ette, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 16 beloved grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Following HSE and Government guidelines a Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, July 28, at 10.00 o'c which can be viewed online at mullingarparish.ie followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. (arriving 12.45 o'c approx). House private please. For those who would like to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family please do so in the Condolence Book at RIP.ie

Christopher ( Jim ) Brennan, Blackwood, Coill Dubh

July 24 Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Ann Murray (née O'Keeffe), Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare / Kildare Town

July 25. Formerly of Maryville, Kildare Town. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Nicola and Lorraine, son Buddy and their father Lenny, sons in law Paul and Robert, daughter in law Edele, grandchildren Lily, Patrick and Adam, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Ann will be reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, for family and close friends on Monday from 5 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold's Cross. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie.

Catherine (Kaye) Kane (née Duffy), Heather Lane, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, Laois / Kilmeague

July 26. Formerly of the Liberties, Dublin. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lisa, Anita and Amanda, sons Raymond, David and Stephen and their father Patrick, daughters-in-law Jane, Mel and Jane, sons-in-law Pete and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchild Carter, sisters, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Kaye will be reposing for family and close friends at her daughter Lisa's home (Castlebawn, Kilmeague) on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie

Helen Mahon (née Kelly), Rathbride Road, Kildare town

July 25. Formerly of Kilcullen. Sister of the late Carmel and Mary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Johnny, daughters Olga and Joann, sons Michael and Jonathan, sons in law Paul and Paul, daughters in law Jess and Jae, grandchildren Millie, Ellie, Georgia and Freedie, sisters Kaye and Bridie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Helen will be reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, for family and close friends on Tuesday from 11am with Rosary at 12 midday. Removal then at 12.30pm to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie