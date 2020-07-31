Rathangan boil water notice has been cancelled

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water can confirm that the Boil Water Notice issued on 16 July for customers on the Rathangan Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect. The notice was issued as a precautionary measure following issues with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant which led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply. Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water Regional Operations Manager, said “Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the 6,500 people affected and we sincerely regret the inconvenience. We endeavoured to keep the public up to date at every stage and we are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information.

Following a number of satisfactory water samples and an EPA audit, the Boil Water notice is lifted with immediate effect. We would also like to thank Kildare County Council, the EPA and HSE for their input and support throughout the process."

Should customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278.

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section of our website and on Twitter @IWCare.