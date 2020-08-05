Woman allegedly threatened in Athy

A woman was allegedly threatened at a halting site in Athy, Naas District Court heard on July 28.

James Lynch, 54, whose address was given as 159 The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow, was prosecuted for making a threat to damage property and having an article resembling a machete or knife.

Francis Lynch, 24, whose address was given as 89 The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow, faces similar allegations.

It is alleged the offences took place on February 12 at Ardrew halting site.

Sgt Brian Jacob said it would be alleged they went to the halting site and spoke to a woman, saying they would burn her dwelling. They also had a machete, he claimed. Judge Desmond Zaidan sent both men forward for trial to the current sittings of Naas Circuit Court.