Alleged Newbridge assault case is adjourned again

The case against a man charged in connection with an alleged attack on a Newbridge man was adjourned again at Naas District Court on July 28.

Brian Ibe, whose address was given as 35 Moore Park, Newbridge, and no fixed abode, is alleged to have entered that address as a trespasser and committed an arrestable offence and assault causing harm on April 28.

He appeared via video link from Cloverhill Prison.

The latest adjournment was granted after Inspector Damien Gannon said no toxicology report was available “as of last week”.

Sgt Brian Jacob sought a four week adjournment but defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said he was not consenting to this, adding that the delay in providing the report should not necessitate a further adjournment.

Mr Kennelly said that an an autopsy has already been carried out on the deceased man, and if an adjournment is granted it should be for two weeks; and that the case should be struck out if the report is not available at that time. Judge Desmond Zaidan commented that the State has to be certain of the cause of death before they can proceed with any allegation.

He added it had been stated previously that staff at Forensic Science Ireland wer working on a week on week off basis because of the coronavirus. Adjourning the case until August 6, Judge Zaoidan commented that Mr Kennelly’s client is entitled to what is going on “but a fellow citizen has died”.

He added: “The defendant has pleaded innocent and the State has to be certain of its proofs.”