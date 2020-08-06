Deaths in Co Kildare - August 6, 2020

Aubrey C Dutton, Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town

August 5. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sister Muriel, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Aubrey's Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 noon.

Bro. Maurice Murphy, Patrician Brothers Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge

August 5. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, his Patrician Community, nephew and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will be held for a maximum of 50 people. Reposing at the Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge on Thursday from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to arrive in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Mass can be viewed on the St. Conleth's Parish webcam https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence at RIP.ie.

Sinead Nic Eoin, Curragh Plains, Kildare Town

August 2. Formerly of Maryville. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Saoirse, son Rauirí and his father Christopher, parents Brian and Bernadette, sisters Róisín and Lisa, brother Daragh, brothers-in-law Kevin and Fintan, nieces Eimear-Rose, Aria-star, nephews Fionn and Logan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Carmelites Church, Kildare Town For Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Roy Hopkins, Beech Park, Rathangan

July 31. Predeceased by his father Aidan and sister Debbie. Will be very sadly missed by his loving mother, Catriona and Peter, brothers, Mark, Brian, Ian and Aaron, their wives and partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, Uncles, extended family and friends. Following HSE and Government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning (8th August) which can be viewed on Rathangan Parish Facebook page https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer Internment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Those who would like to leave a message may do so on the condolence page at RIP.ie. Family request to adhere to Social Distance guidelines at Church and Cemetery. Family Flowers Only