Fears over the future of Naas post office are unfounded

There are no plans to downgrade Naas post office.

Management at An Post have dismissed fears that the services provided at South Main Street will either be moved to another location or reduced in scale.

Read more County Kildare news

A review of business activity at a number of post offices in a number of large towns and urban settings in all cities in Ireland led to speculation that Naas would be relocated, perhaps to a supermarket or have the number of services reduced.

In recent years a number of post offices have moved locations or are now managed by contractors including at Rathangan, Kildare town and Curragh.

The An Post premises in Naas is a sizeable property with three floors and old telephone exchange building which operated in the days when staff were required to connect telephone calls and premises extending back to Abbey Street.

“There is absolutely no question of any change in the status of Naas post office. This is not even on the horizon. It is a very busy post office in a great place.” said An Post spokesman Angus Laverty.

He said management often looks at post offices to assess how they are performing and see if any changes could be made to how business is transacted to provide enhanced services for customers.

“The post office in Naas is a busy office, in a prime location in a very busy town,” said Mr Laverty.

An Post has some 940 post offices across the State and all but 45 are run by contractors.