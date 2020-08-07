Naas dog food plant to reopen on Monday

The Irish Dog Foods plant in Naas will partially reopen on Monday.

In a statement the company said it has worked closely with the HSE and followed their advice at all times.

All employees were tested and have been provided with appropriate advice by the HSE. Those who tested positive have been advised to self-isolate.

We have stayed in contact with them and provided additional support,” added the statement.

In the period while the facility was closed, it has undergone a thorough deep clean

“Our current plan, in consultation with the HSE, is to commence a phased re-opening of the facility on Monday 10 August. We will be providing additional return to work Covid awareness training for all employees. This is in addition to the full range of measures already in place including appropriate PPE, enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, social distancing measures, temperature screening and regular staff health and hygiene training and communications to help combat the virus. All who have tested positive will have return to work consultations with our company doctor.”