Deaths in Co Kildare - August 19, 2020

James (Jim) Shattock, Straffan / Drimnagh, Dublin

August 18. Peacefully at his residence, James (Jim). He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Adele, son Jamie, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday 19th. Funeral Service Thursday in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome at 10am.Those who would have liked to attend James service but cannot, please leave a condolence at RIP.ie.

James (jim) Noone, Garravouge, Donadea

August 13. With his adoring daughter Yvonne and loving grandson Sean by his side. Deeply regretted by Yvonne, Sean, Caroline and many relatives and friends in Ireland and the UK. Jim will be laid to rest in Hartlepool with his beloved wife Noelle and near to his loving daughter Geraldine on Thursday, 20th August. May Jim's kind soul rest in peace.

Eileen Miller (née Everard), Riverstown, Kildangan, / Ratoath, Meath / Laois

August 18. Formerly of Ratoath, Co. Meath. Beloved wife of Jim (Shay) and much loved mother of Ann Marie and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law Liam, sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren Séamus, Ella, Séan, Páidí and Méabh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:00am in Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan. Interment afterwards in Ballybracken Cemetery. A private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to the current government guidelines, please feel free to leave a message below in the condolence book or in the send on in the traditional manner.

Margaret Dempsey, Campion Crescent, Kildare town

August 15. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Seamie and mother of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sharon and Lesley, sons-in-law Mark and Speedy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Margaret rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.