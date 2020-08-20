Motorcycle helmets robbed from residence near Naas
Crime
Naas gardai are investigating
Two motorcycle helmets were robbed from a garage in Naas.
The two helmets, which have a total value of €400, were taken from the garage adjacent to a house at Osberstown.
It’s understood entry was gained through an unsecured side door and a fence was damaged during the incident.
The theft happened between 9pm on August 12 and 6am on August 13.
One of the helmets is a multi coloured Bell make and the other is an Arai make, coloured black.
