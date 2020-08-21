Deaths in Co Kildare - August 21, 2020

Lilly O'Neill (née Kenny), Trinity Crescent, Derrinturn, Carbury

August 18. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Naas Hospital. Grandmother of the late Darragh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Teddy, sadly missed by her children; Colette, Sinéad, Caroline, Loretta and Peter, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Family Funeral will take place on Sunday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'condolences' below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Joan Patricia O'Connoll (née Lynch), Gormanstown, Kilcullen / Cavan

August 20. After her final of many illnesses, bravely borne at Naas General Hospital, Joan died in the tender care of staff surrounded by her family. A cherished wife of Timothy, adored mother of Paul (Dublin), Nuala (Limerick) and Ursula O'Toole. She is survived by her brother Pat Lynch (Dublin) and sister Pauline Olwill (Mullagh). She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by sister-in-law Sr Margaret Ellen O'Connell (California), son-in-law Padraig O'Toole, daughter-in-law Patricia Costelloe, grandchildren Sorcha O' Connell, Martin,Joan and Sean O'Toole, Martin Hallissey, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends and wonderful carers. A private Funeral Mass will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, 22nd of August in the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Brigid Kilcullen. Burial to follow immediately afterwards in Gormanstown Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed via webcam for viewing on mcnmedia.tv.

Frank Keating, Leixlip

August 19. Peacefully at St. James Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Yvonne, Lorraine and Declan. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren David, Sarah, Jack, Robert, Sam, Jane, Conor, Darragh, Katie, Declan and Éilís, great-grandchild Ronan, sons-in-law Gerry and Kevin, daughter-in-law Della, brothers, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Franks’ Funeral Mass will be available to view online on Saturday, 22nd August, at 1pm by following this link - https://confeyparish.ie/. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Helen (Nelly) Holden (née Abbott), William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot

August 19. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving family Leonard, Linda, Valerie, Keith, Karen, Dec and Colm, grandkids, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Due to the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Reposing at her residence on Friday for family and close friends.Removal on Saturday to the Church of The Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

Hannah Dunne (née Hurley), Celbridge / Coill Dubh

August 19. Peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of Arthur and dear mother of Stephen, Darren, Ciara and the late Eric. Predeceased by her brothers Bernard and Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers Tommy, Michael and William, sisters Kathleen, Marie, Maggie, Lorna, and Ella, grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Harry, Luke, Connie, Allie and Effie, daughters-in-law Fiona and Caroline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family would ask that you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times. Hannah’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by the following link below on Saturday (August 22nd) at 11.00am. https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/ Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barretstown.