Pupils return to primary schools across County Kildare

The parents of five-year-old Sadie O’Mahony, who is starting Junior Infants at Scoil Bhride on Lackagh this week, said everybody is a little nervous but positive as the school term starts amid the Covid-19 era.

Naas native PJ O’Mahoney and his partner Kerrie believe that schools have taken all the Covid-19 precautions to ensure that pupils and teachers will be safe.

Sadie O'Mahoney and her brother Sean Óg

PJ said: “Everybody is in the same boat with this virus so we’ll just have to wait and see. All the precautions have been taken so there is some reassurance there.”

“Sadie is every excited to start school and already has friends from the pre school as well as the under-six ladies football team in Ellistown.

“There will be a lot of changes but children will be good at adapting. All we can do is listen to the experts and do what they say.”

Billy, Rosie and Olivia McCormack

Kate Winters, Naas, has two sons (Noah and Harry) going to Scoil an Linbh Íosa Ballycane and a third (James) to St Corban’s BNS.

“It is a worry because my mother Angela minds them and there is a fear of bringing home the virus. But I’m much more pleased than not that the schools are reopening.

“All of them, like other children, have fallen behind in social skills and in the case of James and Harry it will also be important for them to get back to meet their friends and resume activities like sport.

“Me and my mum did all the lessons at home, but obviously a return to the classroom is much better.”