Deaths in Co Kildare - August 27, 2020

Julie (Tilly) Taaffe, Mylerstown, Robertstown, Kildare

August 21. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Molly, father Joey, mother Kathleen, sister Emma, brother Joseph, granny Wilson, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Due to current Government regulations regarding Covid 19 those wishing to send their condolences to the family can do so via RIP.ie condolences section, also those wishing to view Julie's Funeral Service can do so on Friday at 11am on www.caraghparish.com. The family wish to thank everybody for their help and support through this difficult time but ask to respect their wishes that the house remain private.

Margaret (Mai) McCarthy (née Casey), Celbridge / Granard, Longford / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

August 25th. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Michael McCarthy and much loved mother of Michael, Mairead, Liam, Bernadette and Kevin. Pre-deceased by her brother William, sisters Mary and Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Elizabeth and Bernadette, son-in-law Laurence, daughters-in-law, Imelda and Marie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Margaret where we will honour her life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass on Friday morning (28th August 2020) at 11am by following the link https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ieor alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Christina Lawler (née Rowan), 1193 Kilberry, Athy

August 28. Wife of the late Patrick and sister of the late Dinky and Sheila. Deeply regretted by her loving children Denis, Mary, Anne, Patrick, Norreen and Chris, brother Johnny, sisters Peggy, Anna, Mary, Kitty and Betty, sons-in-law Micháel, Alan, Tom and Joe, daughter-in-law Lucy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren especially Emily, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private repose will take place at her residence on Thursday. A private family funeral will take place due, to current government restrictions. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 11am on Friday morning from St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in Kilberry Cemetery.

Tess (Essie) Costigan (née Delaney), Belgard Heights, Tallaght, Dublin / Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Johnstownbridge

August 25. Passed away peacefully at her family home. Cherished wife of the Late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. A private family funeral will take place on Friday at 10am in St Mark's Church, Springfield due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current situation cannot are invited to leave a personal message for Tess's family in the "condolences" section below. Family Flowers only with donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross.

Rt. Rev. Mgr. Seamus Conway, Booterstown, Dublin / Ballymore Eustace

August 26. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar. Beloved brother of Patricia, Sean, Bridget, Paddy, Peter and Tom. Deeply regretted by his siblings, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, along with Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Diocese and parishioners of the parishes in which he ministered. The removal and funeral will be private due to current government advice but the removal can be viewed online on Thursday evening (August 27th) at 5pm on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-blackrock and for the Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday (August 28th). If anyone would like to leave a message, please do so in the ‘Condolences’ section below.