Deaths in Co. Kildare - August 28, 2020

Claire Lyons (née Kitson), Easton Park, Leixlip / Cavan Town

August 27. Peacefully at Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her loving husband Steve. Claire will be sadly missed by her sons Ruán & Cormac, sisters Margaret Kelly & Teresa Kitson (both Cavan), brother Seamus Kitson (Ballyjamesduff), grandchildren Oscar, Matilda, Willow & William, daughters-in-law Clare & Olivia, nieces, nephews, neighbours & friends. Due to current Government & HSE regulations, Claire’s funeral will be private to family members & close friends only. Those who cannot attend the funeral due to the regulations are asked to leave their condolences for the family at the bottom of this page. Claire’s funeral cortege will leave the Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan at 11am approximately on Saturday morning, via Highfield Rd., and Wolfe Tone St., to arrive at the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. A private cremation will take place afterwards. Those paying their respects to Claire along the route are asked to please observe social distancing at all times. The Lyons Family would like to thank you all for your understanding and cooperation at this sad time. Claire's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on cavantownparish.com. No flowers please.