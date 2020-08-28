Man who took vodka and champagne had 120 previous convictions

A man who stole bottles of vodka and champagne from a Naas supermarket was prosecuted at Naas District Court on August 27.

Joseph Cahill, 37, whose address was given as Peter McVerry hostel, Stephens Green, Dublin 2, was prosecuted for stealing three bottles of Grey Goose vodka valued at €170 and four bottles of Moet champagne valued at €180 from the Tesco store at Blessington Road, Naas on December 15 and December 17.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt JimKelly said the defendant had 126 previous convictions.

Barrister Sarah Connolly said the defendant has addiction issues and these are the reasons behind the offences.

However Ms Connolly said the defendant has had periods of sobriety and he is making genuine efforts to tackle his addiction.

She said this is the first time he is seriously trying to turn his life around.

Ms Connolly said the defendant has made contact with his partner and they are slowly getting back on terms..

Judge John Cheatle imposed a one month prison term for stealing the vodka and a suspended three months term for the champagne theft, backdating the sentence to July 28.